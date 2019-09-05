Right in our seemingly quiet neighborhood in eastern Lancaster County, a bit of pagan witchcraft crept in with a “Di-Atglen Alley Wizard Faire” July 27, held by the Atglen Public Library. The carnival-like fundraiser was filled with wizardry and witchcraft, with a professor in the magic arts holding sessions for children and adults in divination, sorcery, making potions, levitation, magic wand-making, and other “fun” starters to get people on the road to the occult.
Alpha and Omega Ministries from neighboring Christiana had a group stationed across from the event’s entrance with placards exposing the event as a deception of Satan and a danger to the minds of young people. The American Library Association has advocated for libraries across the nation to be inclusive of transgender identity, and, seemingly, the occult and Satanism, in open hostility to the values of their communities.
The Bible has a powerful warning for the end times before the judgment of God comes down: God is going to send strong delusion on people who don’t love truth, but so love the pleasures of unrighteousness that they will believe a lie (2 Thessalonians 2:10-12).
Frank Testa
Christiana