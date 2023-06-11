Perhaps the most important section of the report by U.S. Department of Justice special counsel John Durham is that which references the 2016 Oval Office meeting attended by President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, national security adviser Condoleezza Rice and CIA Director John Brennan.

According to his handwritten notes, Brennan informed attendees of “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.” In other words, a scandal about collusion with Russia.

According to a CIA memo, the intent of this plan was “distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

Later it was shown that the plan was enacted via the Steele dossier, which Robby Mook, Clinton’s former campaign director, acknowledged under oath in 2022 to have procured.

So explosive were Brennan’s notes that U.S. senators needed a federal court order, issued four years after the Oval Office meeting, to wrest a copy of it from the Department of Justice. Released along with Brennan’s notes was a copy of a CIA memo sent to FBI Director James Comey and Peter Strzok, the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, delineating the Oval Office meeting’s discussion.

In subsequent Senate hearings, while under oath, Comey said the memo “doesn’t ring a bell.”

Although many pundits and politicians have decried the $6.5 million spent by Durham, any of the Oval Office meeting attendees could have divulged the details of that briefing prior to the initiation of the $32 million Mueller investigation, which cost taxpayers a far greater amount of money.

Todd McIntyre

West Lampeter Township