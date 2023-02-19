Thank you to the writer of the Feb. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Creativity crucial for senior citizens.”

I am a resident of Moravian Manor in Lititz. Several years ago, a group of residents, with the support of Moravian Manor leadership, formed a group called Exploring the Arts, which includes a variety of creative activities.

The goals are to have fun, learn and inspire. Currently, this group includes more than 90 individuals who are engaged in musical activities such as an orchestra, an acoustic sextet and a ukulele group.

A unique aspect of Exploring the Arts is the involvement from the broader community, including a local volunteer orchestra leader and students from Linden Hall who play with the orchestra.

A theater and drama group includes play-reading and the performance of a play written by a Moravian Manor Communities resident. Members of the Fireside Theatre group meet to view and discuss movies.

Freed from the demands of work and raising families, these folks are trying new things, as well as reengaging with hobbies from their past. One person who sold their drums while downsizing purchased a new set of drums in order to play with the orchestra!

Music is not the only creative venture. Other groups include woodworkers, poetry writers, life story writers and quilters.

Creativity is definitely a key to healthy and energetic aging!

Jerry Meck

Lititz