I would like to respond to the June 10 letter “What about other acts of violence?” I’m going to answer a few questions the letter writer had.

No one is saying the life of the retired black police captain who was killed during looting in St. Louis didn’t matter. The lives of those killed in murders in Chicago matter, too. I am the first to admit that the murder of African Americans by other African Americans is a problem, but an even bigger crime that has occurred for 400 years is white-on-black crime. Slavery was the biggest crime of all time.

And now, to answer your last question, black people have been protesting for a long time. This is nothing new. Ask Colin Kaepernick, the black quarterback who silently protested unfair treatment of blacks and police brutality against blacks — and some white people said he was disrespecting the flag. I have a problem with that. How is it any more disrespectful than displaying a Nazi or Confederate flag during a protest?

So, to the letter writer: I hope I have helped you understand to understand why black lives matter. I’m not saying all lives don’t matter, because they do. But black lives are the ones that are being ended in their own homes and on the streets by the same people who are supposed to serve and protect them.

That’s why black lives matter.

Samuel Warren

Lancaster

https://lancasteronline.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/what-about-other-acts-of-violence-letter/article_ac43c3da-aa76-11ea-acc5-93d2a7aaefc8.html