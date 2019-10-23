Evangelicals are criticized and questioned for their support of President Donald Trump (per polls, about 85% of us) because of his sexually immoral behavior. The criticism comes from non-Christians as well as liberal Christians. His behavior can’t be denied, but we preferred his promises over his opponent’s. Examples to follow, and a question.
Liberals’ claims are never wrong. It’s understood in their minds, without explanation, that their position is right.
Remember a 1990s presidential candidate who was a known liar and adulterer. He was elected and continued his womanizing in office. His supporters told us it was none of our business, the women accusing him were trash, and it didn’t affect his ability to do his job. Morality didn’t matter to liberals then. And it doesn’t now; they just use it as a weapon against opponents.
Two reasons we support Trump: He is pro-life and is not hostile to the practice of our faith. President Barack Obama was hostile. One example: trying to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to violate their faith over the contraceptive coverage mandate of “Obamacare.” Hillary Clinton would also be hostile. The Democrats are ardently pro-abortion. These are moral issues.
Democrats usually get a pass on their immoral or illegal behavior. My question: Will the critics please explain how Hillary Clinton, or any Democratic candidate, is morally superior to Trump?
John Peiffer
Columbia