This is in response to “just a dumb liberal” asking how conservative Christians can support President Donald Trump (“It’s obvious why Trump gets slammed,” Oct. 24 letter).
1. First, we believe that the murder of millions of unborn babies by abortion is so horrific that there is absolutely no way we would ever vote for someone who supports this. He has done everything to support Christian values.
2. Hypocrisy. Democrats before Trump: “We need stronger border security and a wall.” Democrats after Trump: “How can he possibly want this ‘stupid’ wall?”
Democrats when former President Bill Clinton was impeached: “This is a modern-day lynching.” Democrats now: “How dare Trump call it a lynching!”
Everything Trump wants the Democrats no longer want.
Leading Democrats: “Trump is a (vulgarity), he’s Hitler, a Nazi, a disgusting scumbag and much more.” When Trump fights back: “He can’t say that, it’s not presidential.”
4. The Democrats are consumed by hatred for Trump and have done nothing in three years but try to find a way to remove him by any means possible.
5. He’s not buddies with foreign dictators. He knows the best way to get a deal is to “butter them up” and try to find some common ground.
6. We believe everyone should work to support themselves when at all possible and not expect the government to give you everything for “free.”
7. The economy is booming thanks to Trump, and the middle class is doing better now than three years ago (except that letter writer).
Kevin Staats
Wrightsville