I have heard a lot of people speak about “assault rifles,” but they seemingly don’t know what they are talking about.
Here is what Wikipedia says: 1) it must be capable of selective fire; 2) it must have an intermediate cartridge, one between a pistol and a rifle round; 3) its ammunition must be supplied by a removable box magazine; 4) it must have an effective range of 330 yards.
An assault rifle must meet all four criteria. One NATO cartridge uses the 5.56 millimeter round in 62 grain, which is a slower muzzle velocity of about 2,750 feet per second, but can penetrate a steel helmet at 300 yards, which is what an assault rifle is made to do.
