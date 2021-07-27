Over the past months I have written frequently about the crucial difference between democracy and autocracy. Presently, politics appears to be in a state of confusion over the matter.

Words are empty of meaning when they float in the vacuous air of partisan politics. For words to have the power of discernment, the user must stipulate what they are and what they are not. That is, what empirical instances serve as examples? Otherwise, political rhetoric devolves into a barrage of epithets.

Therefore, I challenge readers to write letters clarifying what constitutes democracy and what identifies autocracy. Specifically, what markings pertain to each? What platform does each stand upon? Which policies and tendencies enable the one, and not the other? How does each use the three branches of government? How does each view power? What are the warning signs in a democracy?

I implore each citizen who believes in democracy to take this assignment seriously, for the future of its endurance is in peril. Our civility, essential to democracy, depends upon it.

Without clarity of understanding, anything goes. Tyranny can pass as freedom and insurrection thereby is touted as patriotism. The air is filled with empty words.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown