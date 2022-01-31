Last month, the expanded child tax credit expired in the United States. This pandemic-era effort had enabled millions of children to rise out of poverty during the months it was in effect. That we would not value the welfare of children enough to figure this out is damning.

I note that Congress did support the building of bridges, roads, trains and digital infrastructure (all arguably efforts that meet the interests of men), while passing on the kind of human infrastructure — for example, child care and preschool, as well as expanded credits for child welfare — that are critically needed to support the lives of women and children.

It is long past time that we as local, state and national communities prioritize the well-being and development of children.

Barbara Stengel

Lancaster