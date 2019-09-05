Are narcissists insecure?
I looked this question up out of curiosity. This is what two experts had to say:
The title of the first entry was “Malignant narcissists are insecure cowards,” by Karli McClane:
“Narcissistic personality disorder, NPD, characterized by a pattern of grandiosity in fantasy and behavior, an overwhelming need for admiration, a complete lack of empathy towards others.”
“They believe they are the primary importance in everybody’s life. Their ego depends on external validation by putting others down in order to feel superior.”
“They are extremely insecure creatures of weak character. They go out of their way to project beauty, charm, success, intelligence, etc.”
McClane is no longer married to her narcissistic ex-husband.
Dr. Craig Malkin, of Harvard Medical School, wrote: “Would anyone gifted with high self-esteem need to insult others in order to feel superior, attack anyone who criticizes them, treat them like playthings, pick ‘trophy wives’ or ‘trophy husbands’ over loving partners, demand constant accolades or ... perfect unwavering attention?
“They say they’re great at everything.”
“They hooked the narcissists up to a lie detector (fake), then asked them how they felt about themselves. Suddenly their high self-esteem vanished.”
Ron Ettelman
Mountville