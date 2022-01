I’m glad I’m not an expert. Experts seemingly only do one of three things.

Experts warn. Experts worry. Experts fear.

I don’t recall ever reading a column that stated, “Experts optimistic, experts happy and experts glad.” I guess you can only get billion-dollar research grants from the federal government if, as an expert, you warn, worry and fear.

It must be very stressful to be an expert. Thankfully I am not. It seems there are so many experts nowadays.

Steve Eisenberger

Columbia