A few weeks ago, I was invited to attend a telephone town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. The fact that I was included in the guest list was quite a surprise to me.

I listened as Smucker responded to questions from his constituents that his staff had vetted. After a while, a member of his staff asked what my question to Smucker would be. My response was, “Why has Mr. Smucker not responded to the editorial about him that appeared in the Jan. 13, 2021 issue of LNP?”

As I patiently remained on the line, I listened to a man express his concern about U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and Vice President Kamala Harris, to whom he referred as “these people.” A woman followed who echoed the feelings of the previous caller.

Unlike the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who challenged a woman who disparaged Barack Obama, Smucker chose not to respond to the comments made by these callers.

I was neither surprised nor disappointed when the town hall concluded and my question was not presented to Rep. Smucker. I was asked to leave a message and told that a member of Smucker’s staff would respond to my concern. That was over two weeks ago. I’m still patiently waiting for the call.

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township