I have had the privilege of working with Dave Heck and Al Kling for the past six years on the board of commissioners for Manheim Township. Over the course of a year, we are tasked with resolving a myriad of municipal issues, which requires the qualifications that each of these candidates possess.
As commissioners, we are responsible for creating budgets, pension planning and bond financing. Heck is a certified public accountant and his knowledge is vast. He has the necessary expertise to balance the budget, refinance the bond debt and ask the pertinent questions, which has led to keeping our pension plan nearly fully funded.
At commissioner meetings and throughout the course of a year, we are regularly asked about stormwater management, zoning, and property lines. Kling was a professional land surveyor in Lancaster County for more than 50 years. When asked the tough questions about zoning and land use issues, we turn to Kling for the answers.
As a direct result of their qualifications, Manheim Township has seen a 70% reduction of debt, AAA rating, a top-notch fire and police force, and paved roads without increasing taxes.
My question is why change something that isn’t broken? Please vote the person, not the party. Experience counts.
Donna DiMeo
Manheim Township
Board of Commissioners