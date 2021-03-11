I am considering canceling LNP | LancasterOnline. I cannot believe the amount of hatred directed at conservatives and former President Donald Trump by seemingly liberal editors and journalists, writers of most letters to the editor and the liberal national media.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board says it values justice, truth, honesty, etc. But, in my view, the narratives used in editorials are incendiary and many times false. Also, when is unbiased/accurate news reporting going to start?

On the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, all are correct to condemn that action. But where is the condemnation of the mob that attacked the state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, last summer? Or the mobs that burned and/or took over sections of U.S. cities? It was disturbing to see TV reporters calling these riots mostly “peaceful,” but in the background we saw some areas being looted and burning. Some of us are not that ignorant.

Where was the condemnation last summer of mobs that looted Lucy Hosley’s business in New York City and, separately, shot and killed retired police Officer David Dorn in St. Louis? I guess their lives are of no value.

There are more questions that are unanswered. Why do some liberals want to defund the police but get upset when their house is burglarized and no police respond? Why do some activists demand that police departments recruit more minorities but then, during the “peaceful” protests, get into verbally violent confrontations with Black police officers?

Why is it that, in my view, liberals have no regard for the U.S. Constitution, unless it meets their evil agendas? When can we expect more honest reporting from LNP | LancasterOnline?

Bob Floyd

Conestoga