Some mornings I read the newspaper, wondering exactly what Republicans are thinking. All of us are living through this pandemic, but seemingly from different points of view.

Some are listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But I was disheartened by the lack of response by President Donald Trump to COVID-19. He initially called it the Democrats’ “new hoax” and now it has killed more than 124,000 Americans.

All of us want to stay safe, and we want things to reopen. Testing does not increase the number of cases — it finds who has the virus, so it can be contained. In my view, the Republicans in Pennsylvania are acting like bullies — looking for someone to blame. The virus does not care what political party you belong to. It is a replicating machine and an opportunistic virus.

Twisted thinking — blaming and finding fault and ridiculously suing the governor — does nothing to help in a crisis. Blaming the governor seems to be out of the GOP playbook that is being used all over the country. These clashes are seemingly all about marching in lockstep.

We should be able to expect more of our elected officials: to actually think about the right thing to do for the citizens and stop the silly copycat games they are playing.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster