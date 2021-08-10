Cal Thomas’ latest column published in LNP | LancasterOnline (“We shouldn’t quibble over the term ‘invasion,’ ” Aug. 7) starts out by stating: “One who controls words controls the narrative.”

Thomas defines “invasion” as the “entrance ... of anything troublesome or harmful.” He then begins a rant about the situation at our southern border, calling the people seeking admission to a “tsunami of humanity.” Much of what he says describes what is happening there, and he blames it all on the Biden administration’s misguided policies.

Thomas has written his commentaries for many years, and by now we know what to expect of his hewing to the conservative (dare we say Trumpian?) worldview. Shouldn’t we by now be able to expect a more intelligent analysis of the situation based on facts and history? Thomas does not ask why people leave home and storm our borders. That would be responsible and truthful reporting.

The answer to that, in my view, lies in America’s longtime meddling in Central American affairs: Overthrowing governments, training and arming death squads, manipulating elections, supporting the interests of large U.S. corporations against local workers and governments, supporting dictators who do our bidding — to name a few reasons. I believe these policies have caused widespread suffering. Who can blame people’s desire to seek a safer and more viable life?

Instead of blaming the victims, Thomas should be arguing for U.S. policy changes toward cooperation in the region by the U.S. and other nations to improve local conditions, so that people are not forced to flee.

Wouldn’t that make more sense?

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township