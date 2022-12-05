In the Nov. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Anger over cut to library,” which reported on Akron Borough Council’s proposal not to fund Ephrata Public Library next year, I was quoted as publicly stating, “I don’t know if it’s fiscally responsible things to force taxpayer dollars to be used for this.”

I would appreciate a chance to clarify, as I’m not a public speaker. My comments were made to express my gratitude and support to Akron Borough Council for making the tough decisions on how to spend our taxpayer dollars.

As individuals, businesses and municipalities, we all have to juggle finances and use our limited funds to pay for the absolute necessities. Not all budget cuts are popular.

I sympathize with the borough council and with the Ephrata Public Library, as they both strive to stretch funds during these difficult times.

I listened respectfully to all of the comments made at the meeting and sincerely appreciate the role of the library.

I want to commend the borough council members for their patience and respect during all of the comments, even as they were personally attacked, one by one. These are folks who spend their time trying to make the best decisions possible for the benefit of the borough with the resources they have. I sincerely believe this was not a personal decision, but a fiscally responsible one.

I urge Akron Borough residents, and all residents in municipalities served by the Ephrata Public Library, to financially support the library if they are able. Maybe we could all forgo one little luxury per year and make up the deficit of the funding that the Akron Borough Council believes should go toward mandatory infrastructure projects, rather than the library.

It is possible to support the library and the borough, and I will do my part by making a donation to the library and letting the borough carry on its work.

And, for the record, I am glad to become a new friend to the library even though I rarely use it. I will, however, do my due diligence, as my husband and I do with any charitable giving, to make sure the library is using its funds wisely.

One final comment to the individual/organization that spent money sending postcards to Akron Borough residents: My postcard went directly into the trash. My thought is that the library could have made better use of those funds that were spent anonymously on the postcards.

Signed,

A die-hard Akronite and taxpayer and friend to the Ephrata Public Library.

Pam Musser

Akron