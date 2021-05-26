I read with interest the May 13 letter (“Regional solution to energy future”) in support of Pennsylvania’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a regional effort to cap and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity generation sector.

I suggest that a national price on carbon would vastly accelerate this effort by expanding the geography to the entire United States and expanding the carbon-cutting to the entire economy, including transportation.

In this regard, anyone who calls their Pennsylvania lawmakers in support of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative should also call their congressional representatives and ask them to sponsor House Resolution 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It has 52 sponsors in the U.S. House, including Pennsylvanians Matt Cartwright, Mary Kay Scanlon, Susan Wild and Dwight Evans.

Getting our grandchildren to a place of climate safety is enormously challenging. We must attack the problem on all levels of government and match our promises of carbon net zero with market-based actions that will actually get us there.

Chris Wiegard

Chester, Virginia