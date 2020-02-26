Seriously? Pennsylvania is one of only 15 states that has no exoneration pay statute to reimburse those who have been wrongfully incarcerated. Shame on us.
I ask our legislators to put themselves in the shoes of those who have been unjustly accused, imprisoned and deprived of liberty and gainful employment for years on end.
If you are of the Christian faith, I beseech you to heed the teachings of our founder to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
John G. Grier
East Lampeter Township