ear Gov. Tom Wolf:
In 2017, there were 8.6 million firearm transactions that involved using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Of those 8.6 million, about 112,710 failed the background check. A prohibited person attempting to buy a firearm is committing a felony. How many do you suppose were prosecuted? Twelve. Yes, I said 12.
In the United States, 51 people a year die from being hit by lightning. A person is four times likelier to be killed by lightning than to suffer the consequences of committing a felony attempt to buy a firearm.
Gov. Wolf, when you can adequately explain this state of affairs, in which admitted and confessed felons attempting to buy weapons are not investigated, let alone prosecuted, then you can come to us with your ideas for new gun control laws.
Yes, I suggest you first explain why the ones we already have are not being enforced. After all, aren’t you in charge of the Pennsylvania State Police? How many of these confessed felons has your administration gone after?
Arthur Welling
Pequea Township