And so, it appears it has come to this existential choice: Will a sufficient number of America’s eligible voters, committed to the rule of law and bolstered by a mountain of documented evidence, prevail and ensure democracy’s future? Or will a minority of America’s eligible voters, fueled by a misguided strategy that undermines the rule of law and is bolstered by misinformation developed by and/or sanctioned by politically driven purveyors of division, succumb to the poisonous rhetoric that focuses on fear-generated compliance?

Former President Donald Trump, protected by his sycophant partners in crime, has demonstrated, beyond a shadow of doubt, that he is not focused on what is best for America. Rather, he will continue to do whatever he determines he must do to protect himself and his self-interests.

William Cowden

Lititz