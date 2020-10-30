Week after week after week, our senses are assailed from letters to LNP | LancasterOnline spouting fear, disinformation and hyperbole. Take, for example, the Oct. 19 letter “Possible dangers of one-party rule.”

My response:

No one is coming for your guns.

No one is shutting down religion.

The First and Second Amendments are safe.

Regarding packing the courts, now, that is interesting. With the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, there is now a 6-3 majority for conservatives. Also, since religion seems to cause so much concern for some letter writers, note that the Supreme Court, with Barrett’s confirmation, now has six Catholics among its nine members. How’s that for packing the courts?

As far as the letter writer’s concerns over one-party federal rule, that’s pretty much what we have now.

In my view, four more years of Republican lies, corruption, abuse of power and obstruction of justice could continue. So, yes, think seriously about your vote and your potential loss of freedom under this current administration.

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township