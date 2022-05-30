My husband recently spent four days in WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, and we were very pleased with the personalized, excellent care he received.

We think that smaller hospitals are sometimes overlooked when media do reporting, but we want the public to know what a great local health care gem we have in our area.

Nearly every workplace embraces the saying, “we are a team.” However, the team effort by all staff members at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital was undeniable. They seem to have the mission that when you see a need, you should do whatever you can to meet that need.

That was evidenced daily to us in multiple ways. For one thing, Dr. Eugene Camerino noticed that my husband was finished with his breakfast tray, and he carried it out of the room!

Every department was quick to provide assistance when they noticed a need. When giving directions, they physically walked with us to the desired area, and that was so much appreciated.

Thank you so much to all of the hospital staff for turning a stressful situation into a caring and personal relationship.

Ken and Kathy Wenger

Penn Township