As a parent with two students in Manheim Township High School, I’m alarmed that Manheim Township school board member Keith Krueger and groups in the community back proposals that are not only specifically designed to harm marginalized students in our schools but would also deny them dignity.

Our school district already has a successful policy in place for transgender kids who want to participate in school athletics: The principal decides on a case-by-case basis. The policy abides by local, state and federal legislation and has gone unchallenged for a number of years. No student has been inconvenienced or harmed in any way.

Instead of focusing on more important issues, Krueger and local groups are pushing Manheim Township School District to hire a specific law firm to craft a new policy that would likely exclude transgender students from playing sports, potentially violating their civil rights and opening the door to costly lawsuits that the district would have to spend more money to defend.

Krueger and a number of Republicans who advocate for these divisive and unnecessary policies are on the ballot in the May 16 primary. I urge voters in Manheim Township to vote for JoAnn Hentz, Terrance Henderson, Sara Woodbury, Patrick Grenter and Mark Boldizar. These candidates will work to ensure that our school district remains a nurturing environment where all kids belong and can succeed.

Andrea Fox

Manheim Township