What to add to the team that has it all?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending NFC champion and they came very close to winning it all in Super Bowl LVII in February. They have signed their franchise quarterback, Jalen Hurts, to a long-term extension and they received one of the highest grades from NFL draft analysts.

What else do they need?

Rambo, of course.

In May, the Eagles signed XFL wide receiver Charleston Rambo. Rambo had a breakout season at the University of Miami in 2021 with 79 receptions for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was not drafted by an NFL team in 2022, but was in the Carolina Panthers’ training camp in the summer before being drafted by the XFL Orlando Guardians. He ranked 10th in total receiving yards in 2023 in the XFL.

Rambo was a favorite target of quarterback Hurts when both were at the University of Oklahoma in 2019.

Who doesn’t want Rambo on their squad?

Michael Leibrandt

Abington Township

Montgomery County