I am writing with some good news about the wonderful care available to people living in Lancaster County that is available at Lancaster General Hospital. In particular, a recent stay for me highlighted the high skill level and the extraordinary commitment and compassion of the doctors, nurses and therapists in the intensive care unit. They were highly professional and knowledgeable, yet still maintained my dignity and privacy. They were all very kind and caring with me, including the staff who transported me to different appointments. I did not feel like I was just a number, which I know can happen after 38 years working in health care in different settings.
I found it particularly reassuring how the staff would come in and let me know their shift was ending and new staff would come in and introduce themselves. While nobody would opt for getting sick and needing to be in the ICU, please know that LGH has your back. I truly believe that the doctors, nurses and staff all basically brought me back from imminent death with their skill, knowledge and compassionate care.
Sarah Spencer
Manor Township