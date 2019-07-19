A July 16 letter writer claimed that “liberals accuse Trump of lying. They have yet to provide any proof.”
On June 10, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump has made more than 10,700 false or misleading claims.
Here are a few.
Trump said he couldn’t serve in the military because he had bone spurs. A close associate, when he asked Trump about Vietnam, testified that Trump told him, “You think I’m stupid? I wasn’t going to Vietnam.”
Trump said he didn’t know Stormy Daniels. He authorized his attorney to pay $130,000 to her so she wouldn’t tell the press about their relationship.
Trump claims he is a self-made man who started with a $1 million “loan” from his father. He received $61 million from his father.
Trump says he won the Electoral College in a landslide and won the popular vote. He won the Electoral College 304 to 227 but lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton 65 million to 62 million.
Trump has claimed repeatedly that his Republican legislature passed the largest tax cuts in history. It was the eighth largest and only one-third the size of President Ronald Reagan’s.
Trump says America now has the hottest economy anywhere in the world. The Economist rates the American economy as 10th hottest.
Trump says the noise from windmills causes cancer. Really?
One wag has written, “George Washington: ‘I cannot tell a lie’; Richard Nixon: ‘I cannot tell the truth’; Donald Trump: ‘I cannot tell the difference.’ ”
Jacques Gibble
Lancaster Township