Sometimes the hypocrisy is so blatant that it is laughable.

Example No. 1: If Dr. Anthony Fauci is a “disaster,” as declared by President Donald Trump following Fauci’s “60 Minutes” interview on Oct. 18, then why did Trump use him (and I do mean “use” him) in a campaign ad to tout the administration’s pandemic response?

Example No. 2: In his own interview with “60 Minutes,” President Trump stated that the Democrats spied on his campaign in 2016, citing as proof that it has been “totally verified” by “the papers.” Less than a minute later, in that same interview, he states that “the media is corrupt.” You can’t have it both ways, Mr. President.

Dave Healey

Manheim Township