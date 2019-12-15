Like a breath of fresh air, LNP chose to highlight two examples for us to emulate:
1. The Dec. 6 front-page article, “Reaching out,” which showed a Manheim firefighter down on his knees consoling a distraught child.
2. The editorial, “Be like Mister Rogers” (Dec. 8, Sunday LNP).
This calls to mind the words of a song we learned in our one-room elementary school back in the 1940s:
Have you had a kindness shown,
Pass it on, pass it on.
’Twas not meant for you alone,
Pass it on, pass it on.
Let it travel down the years,
Let it dry another’s tears,
Till in heaven the deed appears.
Pass, pass it on.
It also calls to mind a quote that appeared on our local Landis Homes channel: “Do not forget the kindnesses, and do not remember the faults.”
The words of Jesus seem apropos: “Go and do likewise” (Luke 10:37).
Charles B. Longenecker
Lititz