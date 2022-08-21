The U.S. Senate recently passed the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, a vital piece of legislation intended to help veterans who suffer from illnesses associated with exposure to toxic burn pits.

It is just incomprehensible that the passage of this legislation was delayed because of political theatrics. This bill has the support of 11 veterans service organizations including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.

As I looked back over the votes for this legislation, I found it interesting that our local congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, voted against this bill twice.

One of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, Pat Toomey, voted against this bill twice, while our other senator, Bob Casey, voted in favor of this bill twice.

All of these representatives tout their support for our veterans; however, when it came time to demonstrate that support with action, some of them failed the veteran community.

As we head to the polls this November, it is important to not only listen to our representatives’ rhetoric, but to also look at their actions.

Mike LeFevre

Lititz