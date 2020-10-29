President Donald Trump crows that he has created the greatest economy in history. Could this be true? I believe that the evidence shows that his economy is actually mediocre. Let’s look at the numbers for jobs created, the unemployment rate, the Dow Jones average, and the gross domestic product. The numbers I am using are prepandemic numbers.

In the last three years of the Obama administration, 8.1 million jobs were created. In Trump’s first three years, 6.6 million jobs were created. This is a 19% reduction in jobs created. The numbers are from the U.S. Bureau of Statistics.

When President Barack Obama took office in 2009, he had another Republican recession to clean up, a familiar situation for Democrats. The unemployment rate was 9.9%. When Obama left office in early 2017, the unemployment rate was 4.7%.

Trump took the unemployment rate down to 3.5% by 2020. Obama reduced the unemployment rate over three times more than Trump. (The lowest unemployment rate was 2.5% during the Eisenhower years.)

Gross domestic product is the measurement of total goods and services produced. Of the 12 presidents since World War II, Trump ranks in eighth place. Hardly the greatest economy.

It is also a fact that the Dow Jones increased by a greater percentage under Obama than it did during the first three years of Trump’s presidency.

When Trump is tooting his own horn, all that is coming out are a few minor notes.

Linda Runyan

Clay Township