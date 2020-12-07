I am the author of the Aug. 26 letter, “Time to take a second look.” I remarked on “the evils of socialism.” I had expressed support for President Donald Trump and capitalism.

A Sept. 12 letter (“Addressing concerns over socialism”) reminded us of all the good social programs we enjoy, and I agree. However, the social delights mentioned have little or no bearing on the real issue of socialism.

Merriam-Webster says socialism is “any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” Governmental ownership destroys private enterprise. Private enterprise under the umbrella of capitalism has made America the best country in the world. America is the envy of many. It seems to me that anyone who is willing to work hard and practice the golden rule will eventually get to enjoy all good things.

Communism and socialism sound good on the surface but lack free enterprise. There are no free lunches. Each of us will pay dearly for socialized medicine and education. We are told the government will pay for it. The government can print more money, but that only leads to more inflation.

Elam Mast

West Earl Township