My Sept. 5 email to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey:
Unlawful presidential action!
As an American Navy veteran, I am very upset that (President Donald) Trump is taking money allocated to the Defense Department to build his stupid wall! Trump’s action by taking money from the military on this matter is really the national emergency! Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall! Then he should invade Mexico and take all their border towns until they pay for his stupid wall. This is way better than stealing money from the Department of Defense and the land from Americans on the Mexican border, which he says he would unlawfully do.
I know this email sounds stupid but no more so than what Trump says and does! I used to be a registered Republican. No more, and you elected Republicans should be ashamed at what you have become — stooges for Trump.
Joe Cox
Lititz