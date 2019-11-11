Lancaster city’s Public Art Advisory Board is asking City Council to approve an overall garage design — including a controversial public art project — that will determine the final appearance of Ewell Plaza.

The board’s depiction of this public art project (available online) shows multicolored aluminum tubing covering the front exterior of the parking garage that extends 6½ floors above Lancaster Public Library.

At the City Council meeting Tuesday, citizens will be given an opportunity to express their opinions on this overall building design and futuristic public art project.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., in City Hall Annex at 120 N. Duke St. I encourage all interested citizens to attend.

Eileen Gregg

Lancaster