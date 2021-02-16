I know, you know, we all know, the whole world knows: Former President Donald Trump is actually guilty of committing high crimes and misdemeanors.

He incited a mob of cop killers to invade the seat of our democracy and hunt down elected officials who were in the process of accepting the certified results of the November election.

After viewing and hearing all of the visual and audio evidence of this insurrection, we didn’t need a Senate impeachment vote to teach us the truth. The only truth the trial revealed, in my opinion, is which senators have been radicalized by Trump and lost their sense of America.

We know the truth, and we will remember for a very long time!

Dennis Dezort

Landisville