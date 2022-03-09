This is in response to the March 2 letter “Fearful of Putin’s course.”

The letter writer seems to forget that Donald Trump is no longer president. Let’s put the blame where I believe it belongs — at the feet of President Joe Biden.

When Trump says that Vladimir Putin is smart, I believe that he’s correct. Putin has spent the past 14 months watching a nearly 80-year-old U.S. president stumble around and destroy, in my view, everything that was right with this country and the world: from the embarrassing botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, to destroying our energy independence, to essentially opening our borders for every immigrant to just walk right in illegally.

Putin clearly sees American leadership as weak, and he knows that there is nobody to stop him from accomplishing whatever evil, maniacal plan he wants to accomplish.

So, we put sanctions on Russia. Big deal. Until Tuesday’s announcement of a U.S. ban on Russian oil, we were still pumping billions of dollars into the pockets of the Russian oligarchs — and Putin — because we are dependent on buying oil from them. We are the ones financing this war. And why? Because the progressive wing of the Democratic Party has Biden wrapped around its collective fingers.

The U.S. had far greater energy independence under Trump. And Trump kept crazies like Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un in line and under control.

I can’t wait for 2024. I just hope there’s still a United States by then.

Dylan Shirk

Denver