The effects of technology on teenagers can be heartbreaking. Many of us are addicted to technology and our phones, and we know it.

The problem is that we grew up around it. Every day in school and in the real world, technology is used. Right now, for example, I’m using my school laptop to write this letter.

As for my parents, they both use computers 24/7 for their jobs. My dad is also constantly on his phone taking work calls.

All of us sometimes prioritize technology over more important things — whether it’s our health, family time or even the important act of taking care of ourselves.

All of us need to find balance in our lives regarding the time spent on technology, and take time for self-care. If you’re on your phone all day because you work from it, maybe take a screen break when you get home. Talk about your day with your family, play with your pet or even make a snack and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Adults and teenager also need to be careful about not spreading false rumors online, whether it’s about celebrities or misinformation about the sky falling. We must all be cautious about the things we share on social media and the rumors that are spread by word of mouth.

Kara Walter

Bart Township

Grade 9

Solanco High School