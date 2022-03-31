According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of March 7 there were more than 57,000 registered Lancaster County voters who will be unable vote in the May 17 primary because they are registered to a political party or affiliation other than Democrat or Republican.

This primary is important and requires everyone’s vote.

If you are one of these 57,000 registered Lancaster County voters, please go to vote.pa.gov no later than May 2 to change your political party affiliation to either Democrat or Republican so you can vote in the May 17 primary. You need to enter very little information to complete this form; it should take you less than five minutes.

Vote for the candidate(s) of your choice on May 17 to help them reach the November general election.

Scott Smith

East Hempfield Township