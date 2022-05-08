I read the Spotlight PA article headlined “Independents seek access to primary ballots” in the May 1 Sunday LNP with interest. Like the article’s featured voter, Diana Dakey, I also registered as an independent, and for the same reason: I’m unwilling to pledge support for either major party.

I applaud those politicians who fight to keep their parties aligned with a moderate view and I have even supported some of their campaigns with contributions. But I just can’t support the push to the far right or the far left, and in Pennsylvania that means I often don’t have a vote.

In a country whose founding argument for independence was “no taxation without representation,” it should be self-evident that this is a problem that needs correction. Everybody pays for the elections in Pennsylvania, but only those registered with a major party get to vote in the primary. I see no valid argument for continuing this arrangement. Let’s get this fixed!

Shirley Bayer

Manheim Township