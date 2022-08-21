I would like to point out that it was seven men who ruled in favor of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that gave women the right to choose to have an abortion. So I find the argument that only women can have a say in abortion decisions to be incorrect.

I have not personally murdered anyone, but I know that murder is wrong. An intelligent person can form an opinion without having actually experienced an act.

Both men and women should be able to voice their opinions on this subject, because abortion affects not only the mother and baby, but also society at large. I am a woman, and I believe that abortion is wrong.

Virginia Anspach

Conestoga Township