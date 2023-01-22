Lancaster Public Library’s mission is, as the headline on a column in the Jan. 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section put it, “Essential to democracy.” This mission should motivate the public library to make copies of the final report of the U.S. House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol available for every voting adult in Lancaster County to read.

Teachers and parents would do well to make reading and studying the report required homework. Those who watched the House select committee hearings may believe that reading the written report would be redundant. However, the well-written narrative will not only help one put the pieces of the puzzle together, but it will clarify the how and why of the insurrection — and the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable.

The size of the written report (over 800 pages, with almost 300 pages of footnotes) may be daunting, but the title of each chapter will pique a reader’s interest.

The report is available from Amazon in Kindle and paperback versions. HarperCollins, Random House, University Press and even Skyhorse Publishing sell printed versions. The New Yorker, The New York Times and The Washington Post each have produced copies. The U.S. Government Publishing Office has it at lanc.news/Jan6report.

I downloaded the free version from The Washington Post and read, on Amazon, the forewords found inside each book, plus some reviewers’ comments. Reading what attorney Ari Melber, journalist David Remnick and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff wrote gave me more information.

Whatever your preference, make reading a copy of the Jan. 6 report a priority. And resist any attempts to ban it from libraries or classrooms.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township