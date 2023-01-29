Have you ever heard a Democratic politician say “What we need is comprehensive immigration reform” when asked about problems at the southern border? I have. It’s seemingly their pat answer over the past 30 years. A follow-up question by the reporter should always be, “So when do you plan on writing the legislation?” But, of course, the media rarely ask.

Unless you watch Fox News, you’re likely ignorant about the crisis underway at the border since President Joe Biden canceled most of former President Donald Trump’s border policies. December saw more than 250,000 migrant encounters at the border, setting a new record under Biden.

Overdose deaths in the U.S. have broken records, too, as Mexican drug cartels smuggle greater quantities of deadly drugs across the border. They are making massive amounts of money on drug smuggling and human trafficking. Migrant deaths and the physical abuse suffered by migrants are virtually ignored by most media. Millions of people who get their news from leftist news outlets likely have no idea what is going on.

Biden made a show of having a photo opportunity in El Paso, Texas, recently. Beforehand, the city and migrant processing center were cleaned up and some migrants were arrested and removed. I didn’t understand the purpose of this visit at all.

I hope that the upcoming U.S. House Oversight Committee hearings will inform the uninformed and open eyes to the looming problem that I believe has been created by our feckless president. U.S. taxpayers will be paying dearly, for generations, for Biden’s folly — both economically and as crime victims.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township