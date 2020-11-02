I don’t know how to build an airplane, so I’m not going to walk into Boeing and tell them how to build a jet. But there seem to be many people who never wore a badge, yet they seem to be experts on how to do a better job of law enforcement.

There are groups calling for more diversity and radical changes in how police do their job, but there don’t seem to be lines out the door of police stations of people who want to take the test and do that job.

So the next time you are jetting to some destination on business or pleasure, be glad I had nothing to do with the construction of the plane in which you are flying.

And the next time a crime is committed, I will be glad that the police respond, and not a baker or an accountant.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster