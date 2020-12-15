In the very few times that I have gone away from my property in the last nine months, I have seen most people wearing masks — some, unfortunately, not covering both their mouth and nose. But I have not seen Plain people wearing masks. These people are waiting on me in businesses and standing near me in shops. Will they get the COVID-19 vaccine when available?

Congressman Lloyd Smucker: These are the people who put you where you are today. Get out there and tell them to wear masks.

Lancaster County is seeing its virus numbers spike. The hospitals, doctors, nurses, EMTs and other medical workers are overwhelmed.

Cover your mouth and nose correctly, practice social distancing and wash your hands. Listen to the experts.

E. L. Shenk

Manor Township