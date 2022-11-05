Russia recently pulled out of the Black Sea agreement brokered by the United Nations that had been allowing grain from Ukraine to pass safely through the Black Sea. Prices of grain are affected by other countries’ ability to produce and sell it. With supply movement blocked by Russia, we are all eventually going to feel it at the grocery store.

One-third of the world’s supply for grain commodities is produced by Ukraine and Russia. The cost of wheat, corn, sunflower seed oil, grapeseed oil and barley will significantly increase globally. Every product using these ingredients will cost more everywhere, including in the United States. This is all part of the world market that we belong to.

Other world events — including the pandemic and pandemic-related factory closures, war in Ukraine and OPEC not increasing the oil supply — have increased inflation.

The U.S. is not the only nation suffering from inflation. Our current rate of inflation is 8.2%, which I believe is indicative of our strong economy. The United Kingdom’s rate is 10.1%, Germany’s is 10.4% and Italy’s is 11.9%.

Unfortunately, more often than I care to, I hear people blaming President Joe Biden and the current administration for the current economic situation in the U.S.

I invite those who believe this to please educate yourself on world politics and how all nations are affected by worldwide events. The U.S. does not exist in a vacuum.

Lori Cataldi

Manheim Township