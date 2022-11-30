I read the recent letters to the editor from writers who I assume are evangelicals, regarding their refusal to participate in ExtraGive due to the requirement that participating nonprofits submit a nondiscrimination policy that reflects their organizational values.

These writers seemed to be angry that discrimination against any group — including the LGBTQ community — would not be allowed.

One writer essentially labeled compassion as “wokeness,” and another noted with satisfaction that fewer donations were made to ExtraGive this year.

Another writer seemed to link the LGBTQ community with “evil things.” This person was angry that inclusivity excludes groups that want to exclude others. How twisted.

Evangelicals do not speak for all Christians.

In Luke 18, Jesus spoke to those who trust in their own righteousness and view others with contempt in a leveling parable about a Pharisee. The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed: “God, I thank you that I am not like other people — robbers, evildoers, adulterers — or even like this tax collector.” Whom did Jesus see as worst?

In Matthew 25:43, Jesus talks specifically about charity: “I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you visited me.” No exceptions.

Ultimately, Jesus won’t ask us if we held the correct political views on our neighbors. He will ask us if we cared for them.

Of course, we all pick our favorite charities. However, it might be more consistent with Jesus’ teaching if some evangelicals were more charitable toward their less preferred charities, lest they sound like the Pharisee from Luke 18.

Brenda Eichelberger

West Donegal Township