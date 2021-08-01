I urge everyone to contact their members of Congress and the White House to ask to have all of the 70,000-plus Afghan interpreters, contractors and other vulnerable U.S. allies and their families evacuated before U.S. troops leave Afghanistan.

If we wish to honor our U.S. fighting men and women, we will not abandon them to the Taliban. If a single interpreter is left to die, we should hang our heads in shame.

Do all the checking and vetting in Guam or on cruise ships if officials in the State Department do not want to bring them directly into the United States. There is no time to do the checking or vetting in Afghanistan. Please help them!

Leo Shelley

Willow Street