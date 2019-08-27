What a hoot! Europeans giving us advice on how to run our country, from a May 2 letter “Europeans alarmed at what’s happening.”
How’s that European system working out for the French “yellow vests”? How did that open borders immigration policy work out for Angela Merkel and Germany?
Have any of those European countries even come close to eliminating greenhouse gases to the extent that the United States has over the past 10 years? Where would Europe be without the United States’ membership in NATO? Even Great Britain, which I still greatly admire, has an overburdened national health care system and is in turmoil over whether to Brexit.
And those descriptions the Europeans supposedly used to refer to “a candidate” (I’m assuming Donald Trump) we elected could just as easily fit Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and even Franklin Delano Roosevelt. FDR, for you recent college grads, is the American who helped save those Europeans’ behinds from that fanatical fascist Adolf Hitler.
Is the United States perfect? Of course not, but it’s way ahead of second best.
Please help make it better by continuing to pray for a revival of faith in the God who established our nation.
David Charles Edgar
Manheim Township