Regarding the April 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Not convinced by Eugene Robinson”:

Robinson’s column, “Underestimate Biden at your peril, GOP,” which was published in the April 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, is true. National conservative columnists are reinventing truth for their own ideology.

Cal Thomas and Marc Thiessen are just a couple of the columnists who continue with half-truths and laughable rhetoric.

But I do take seriously the opinions and noncraziness of Peggy Noonan, David Frum, Jonah Goldberg and The Washington Post’s George Will (especially Will’s quiz about baseball).

President Joe Biden supports democracy, freedom of choice, freedom of religion, voting rights and the freedoms to read and express your thoughts. The border has been a problem for decades. The pandemic affected economies across the globe, and it was a catastrophe under the previous president — the one-term, incompetent guy.

Maybe the April 23 letter writer’s problem with Robinson, who is a Pulitzer Prize-winning Black journalist, is that, to paraphrase Jack Nicholson, he can’t handle the truth!

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster