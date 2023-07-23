It is preposterous that U.S. Supreme Court justices prefer not to be guided by a code of ethical conduct. Our judicial system’s very purpose is to apply rules to effectively and fairly resolve disputes. The justices, especially, should recognize the fundamental importance of standards that establish both how justices should act and how people should assess the justices’ actions.

All of the Supreme Court’s authority is delegated to it by the people — to act on behalf of the people. In a nation of laws, the justices’ actions should not be governed only by whatever ethical standards individual justices may set for themselves.

The Judicial Conduct and Disability Act of 1980 authorizes any person to file a complaint, if he or she believes that any federal judge other than a Supreme Court justice has violated a provision of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges. This includes actions taken by a judge outside their official role, if that conduct is reasonably likely to have a substantial and widespread lowering of public confidence in the courts among reasonable people.

Some raise vague separation of powers objections against the legislative and executive branches requiring the Supreme Court to have an ethical code of conduct. However, these objections fundamentally misinterpret our Constitution’s plan for three interacting branches of government forming a system of shared power for governing our country — not three independent branches competing for primacy in ruling our country. Objecting to an ethical code suggests that the Supreme Court justices seek to be rulers.

Tim Fluck

Manheim Township